NaPoleonX (NPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.09 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $183.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

