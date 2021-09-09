Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. 1,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 306,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

