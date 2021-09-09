Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. 1,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 306,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.82.
Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)
Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.