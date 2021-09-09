N-able (NYSE:NABL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NYSE NABL opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

