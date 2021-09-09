MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Reaches $13.49

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $310.22 million and $246.01 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $13.49 or 0.00028737 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00176481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003805 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

