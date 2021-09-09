Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

ENV opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.