Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $950,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

MSM opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.