Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

