Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $176.00 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

