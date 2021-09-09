Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $468.47 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $470.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.18 and a 200-day moving average of $348.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

