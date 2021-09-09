Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in State Street by 228.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in State Street by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $87.31 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

