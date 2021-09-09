Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 386 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lennar by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,978,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

