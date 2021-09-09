Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 162 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $372.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

