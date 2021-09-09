Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $290.21

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.21 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 283.60 ($3.71). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 283.60 ($3.71), with a volume of 426 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £162.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.07.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

