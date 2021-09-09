Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $28.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $3,154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,680 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $1,523,000. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its stake in Mplx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 11.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.48. 67,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,636. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

