Morses Club (LON:MCL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LON MCL traded up GBX 2.23 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 76.23 ($1.00). 466,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,955. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.87 million and a PE ratio of 381.15. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

In other news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

