Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of MORN opened at $279.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.57. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $1,167,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

