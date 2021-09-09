Morgan Stanley Sells 65,919 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 25.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 60.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.