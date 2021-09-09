Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDF. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.01 ($12.96).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €11.92 ($14.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €12.06 and a 200 day moving average of €10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

