Morgan Stanley Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $419.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $473.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $44.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $425.73. 292,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

