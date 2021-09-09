Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 125.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in eGain were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. eGain Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $361.16 million, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

