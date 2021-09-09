Morgan Stanley Purchases 88,005 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 160.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $908.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

