Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after buying an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 321.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 144,253 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $5,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $4,209,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTV opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $98.16.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

VRTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

