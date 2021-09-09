Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 273.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 66,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $2,750,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,821.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,664 shares of company stock valued at $539,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.