Morgan Stanley Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $87.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JCI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

