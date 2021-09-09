Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monro were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter worth $14,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter worth $10,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monro by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 54.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.