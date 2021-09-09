MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $550.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $406.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.06.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $471.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.86. MongoDB has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,887 shares of company stock valued at $62,390,279 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,542,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.