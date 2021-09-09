MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.200-$-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.06 million.MongoDB also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.390 EPS.

MDB stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $471.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,767. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $515.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.28, for a total transaction of $463,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,887 shares of company stock worth $62,390,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

