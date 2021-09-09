Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 143,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,863. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.