Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.17. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

MCRI traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 68,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

