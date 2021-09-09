Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of MOLN stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $4,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

