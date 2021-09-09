ModiHost Reaches Market Capitalization of $164,900.11 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $164,900.11 and $30,170.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

