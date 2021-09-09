MKM Partners Lowers The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $530.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $804.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.06.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded down $40.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $518.69. 4,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,067. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $979.60. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $551.47 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 960.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 13.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

