Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 125 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

