Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

QTS stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

