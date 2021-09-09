Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,152 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Compass Point upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.