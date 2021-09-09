Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,974 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,688,000 after acquiring an additional 550,756 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $42,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $40,405,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $34,657,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLG opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

