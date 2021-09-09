Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 164,427 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,427 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.83% of Immersion worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 135.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

