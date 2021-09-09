Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063204 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00062639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00132537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00092240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00189337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000716 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,708,506,231 coins and its circulating supply is 4,503,296,664 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.