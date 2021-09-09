Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $44.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

