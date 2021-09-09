Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $44.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.
About Mineral Resources
