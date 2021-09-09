Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 0.3%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.96 ($0.14). 143,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 270,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 35.96 and a current ratio of 35.65. The company has a market cap of £3.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.07.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

