MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ MIND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 1,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 599,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,060.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Patrick Morris bought 15,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,856.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 104,546 shares of company stock worth $207,062. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

