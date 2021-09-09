Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

