Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s Largest Position

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 10.7% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 162,161 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

