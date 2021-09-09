Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

