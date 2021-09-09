Methanex (TSE:MX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.40.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX stock traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$49.63. 66,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,976. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.29.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at C$634,688.53. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.