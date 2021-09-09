Methanex (TSE:MX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

Shares of MX traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 74,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,976. The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 36.23. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

