Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

