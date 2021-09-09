Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s 10th Largest Position

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.8% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $74.95. 74,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

