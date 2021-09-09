Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $135,442,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,384,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $240.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

