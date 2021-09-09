Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in McAfee by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in McAfee by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.70. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

